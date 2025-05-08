Sponsor

Donald J. (Chuck) Edmondson, age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Chuck was born on October 17, 1950, in Newport, Arkansas, and lived most of his life in Texarkana. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, a retired baseball coach, and a retired scout for the Houston Astros.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Edmondson and Jean Stewart Reeves, a brother, Michael Edmondson, and his daughter, Melissa Edmondson.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hooker Edmondson of Texarkana, Arkansas, a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Blair Edmondson of Texarkana, Arkansas, his grandson, Trevor Edmondson, a sister, Vicki Fahr of Texarkana, Arkansas, two sisters-in-law, Betty May and her husband Gilbert, and Wanda Roberts, all of Texarkana, Arkansas a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives and special friends Chuck Gardner, Jimmy Grace, and the Ellis family.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Zane Clark and Rodney Ellis officiating. The burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 5 P.M. until 6 P.M.

The family would like to thank the staff of Christian Care Center for the loving care given to Chuck during his illness.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 3115 Trinity Blvd., Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854.