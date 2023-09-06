Sponsor

Walter Everett Cox, age 56, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Mr. Cox was born on December 7, 1966, in Memphis, Tennessee, and lived in Horn Lake, Mississippi, for most of his life. He was a floor manager with Gold Strike Casino in Tunica, Mississippi. He was a Christian and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He was a very humble man. He loved to travel, dance, and watch movies with friends and family. He adored his parents and made sure their needs were met. Walter was a kind, gentle person who always put the needs of his family and friends first. He loved to listen to a wide variety of music, from Hard Rock, Country and Western to Gospel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Elizabeth Cox, and his special cousin, Iris Bryant.

He is survived by one brother, Raymond Cox of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Bobby Furr of Texarkana, Arkansas; Tammy and Scott Bolden of North Carolina; one nephew, Justin Cox of Texarkana, Arkansas; two nieces; Amanda Hensley and her husband, Jordan of Texarkana, Arkansas; Kyli Furr of Texarkana, Arkansas; two great nieces, Alexis and Brailey McGuire and one great nephew, Bryant McGuire and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, at Trinity Baptist Church, with Rev. Josh Mudford officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Garden under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

