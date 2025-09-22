Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Walter Roy Johnson, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, in Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas. Walt was born July 11, 1965, in San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas, to Walter Roy Johnson, Sr., and Patricia Ann Johnson (Chisum). Walt was a long-time resident of Hooks, TX.

Walt graduated from Redwater High School in 1983. Later that year, he joined the U.S. Navy. He attended the Naval Nuclear Power School in Orlando, FL, and went on to serve aboard the USS Mississippi before being honorably discharged from the Navy in 1987. After returning home from the Navy, Walt served in the US Navy Reserve and then continued in civil service at Red River Army Depot.

He married Doretta “Dee” Marisa Witkowski in October 1986 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. They had one child, Sean Thomas Johnson, who was raised by his grandparents, Roy and Pat Johnson. After his marriage to Dee, he married Paula Rene’ie Horton-Gibson in November of 1995 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was the mother of Corey Lee Shover.

Walt is survived by his father, Walter Roy Johnson, Sr. of Redwater, Texas, his son Sean Johnson of Houston, Texas, step-son Corey Lee Shover, granddaughter Olivia Andee Johnson of League City, Texas, and step-grandson John Wayne Shover, uncle Larry Chisum of New Boston, Texas, aunt Jo Ann Bayless of Maud, Texas, many cousins and extended family, and many loved ones who Walt always considered part of his family.

Walt is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Johnson (Chisum), his brother John Thomas Johnson, and his wife Paula Rene’ie Johnson.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to a favorite charity of your choice in Walt’s memory.