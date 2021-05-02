Advertisement

Wayne Austin Arnold, age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas, entered in his Heavenly Father’s arms on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Mr. Arnold was born March 12, 1947 in Prescott, Arkansas. He was retired from Industrial Sales and a member of First United Methodist Church Arkansas and Sugar Hill United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served his country during the Vietnam War. Wayne was a quiet and shy individual who loved spending time on the lake with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Jo Arnold.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Judy Arnold of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter, Ashley Arnold of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter -in-law, Allen and Morgan Arnold of Red Lick Texas, one brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Glenda Arnold of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Danny Jewell of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Lilly Sims, Kye Wiley and Blakely Austin Arnold and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A. M. Monday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Greg Burks and Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens with Military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 A. M.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 11324 Arcade Drive, Little Rock, Arkansas 72212.