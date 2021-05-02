Advertisement

Alicia Ann Thompson, 71, of Texarkana, Texas, entered into the eternal presence, peace and rest of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, April 30, 2021.

She was born December 26, 1949 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Henry Bernard and Ophelia Lee. She was a retired Avon sales representative and a member of the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church of Ashdown, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Larry Lee and one sister, Sharon Hurst.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Isaac “Ike” Thompson of Texarkana; one son and daughter-in-law, Paul David and Lucy Thompson of Little Rock, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Andrew Thompson and Sara Katherine Thompson also of Little Rock; one sister, Gail Meador of Charleston, Arkansas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Chapelwood Cemetery North Chapel with Brother Steve Crawford, Jr. officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

“Oh death, where is your sting? Oh grave, where is your victory? . . . Thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:55-57)