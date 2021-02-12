Advertisement

Alton Wayne Chandler, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Chandler was born September 2, 1946 in Pasadena, Texas. He was retired from Domtar Paper Mill, founded the Chandler Insurance Agency in 1998 and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Ogden, Arkansas.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Aylor Chandler of Texarkana, Texas, two sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Tina Chandler of Ashdown, Arkansas, Chris and Brandi Chandler of Midland, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Derek Icenhower of Texarkana, Arkansas; one stepdaughter and husband, Melissa and Ken Craig of Redwater, Texas; one stepson, Clint Shirron of Ashdown, Arkansas; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a number of other relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Herman Welch officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Wayne Chandler, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.