Wayne Hunter, Jr., age 54, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Hunter was born July 19, 1967, in Magnolia, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of his life.

He was a member of the DeMolay International Fraternal Organization and South Stateline Baptist Church. He was a Certified NursesAide who was always willing to help. Wayne enjoyed listening to Heavy Metal Rock music, including his favorite artists like Ozzy Osbourne, Seether, and Black Sabbath. He was a kind, gentle, caring individual who you could always count on. He never met a stranger, and he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Evelyn Hunter of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Malcolm Hunter of Texarkana, Arkansas; five daughters and two sons-in-law, Torie Hunter of Texarkana, Arkansas; Jessica Hunter of Texarkana, Texas; Alisha and Scotty McWhorter of De Queen, Arkansas; Jessica Key of Dierks, Arkansas; Elizabeth and Daniel Keith of Foreman, Arkansas; fourteen grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 3:00 P. M. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Bro. David Williams will be officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

