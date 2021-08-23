Wayne Sloan

Mr. Sloan owned Handy Pak Food Mart in Liberty-Eylau for almost 18 years and was known to so many in the community. He was a hardworking man that would do anything he could for anyone that needed it. He was a wonderful and loving husband, dad, “Papaw”, brother, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Bob Barnes, and many close friends that were like family.
Wayne leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Mary Sloan of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Julie Henderson and husband, Jason of Texarkana; one son, John Tyler and wife, Sue of Foreman, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Heather, Cannon, Jensen, and Brogan; two sisters, Peggy Boyd and husband Bernie of Mena, Arkansas, and June Barnes of Texarkana; along with a host of other relatives and lifelong friends.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Oasis Church with Rev. Tim Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.