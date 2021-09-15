Advertisement

Wes Davis, 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away September 13, 2021. He was born September 28, 1947 to Thomas and Ida Davis in Mena, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Tom, Ed, and his son David.

Wes is survived by his wife of 47 years Pat Davis; brother Chuck and wife Susan; sister Judikay and husband Ralph; children Laura and husband Kenneth, Danny, Lori and husband Brian and Tami and husband Mark; along with 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Formal funeral services will not be held. Respects may be given to the family.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home-Arkansas.

Online registration www.texarkanafuneralhome.com