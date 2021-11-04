Advertisement

Will W. Chandler age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Chandler was born October 2, 1943, in Charleston, Missouri and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was owner and operator of Chandler Construction from 1973 to 2014 and a former co-owner of Thatcher Concrete. He was a focused and hard-working man who enjoyed working on his farm, excavating, and flying his helicopter and airplanes. He greatly enjoyed spending time outdoors. He was preceded in death by two brothers; Billy Chandler and Robert Chandler; two sisters, Mary Ann Jones and Zetta Chandler Bell.

God broke the mold the day he was born and there was only one Will Chandler and there will never be another. He was known as a man of integrity and honesty by all those who met him, a respected leader in his community that will be greatly missed by those who knew him. If you had Will as a friend, you were truly blessed.

He is survived by his wife of forty-two years Lorna Chandler of Texarkana, Arkansas; and his brothers and sisters; Freda Chandler Quertermous of Charleston, Missouri; Martha Norris of Marble Hill, Missouri; Debbie Chandler of Whitesburg, Tennessee; Joe Chandler of Charleston, Missouri; and Forest Chandler of Little Rock, Arkansas and numerous friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Mr. Chandler’s life will be 10:00 A. M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Stan Moore officiating.

