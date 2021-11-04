Advertisement

Jane Golden, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Golden was born October 1, 1932, in Gilmer, Texas. She was a longtime member of Waterall Christian Church but currently attended Pleasant Grove Christian Church.

Jane held three jobs over the course of her life and worked right until her passing. She was a clerical worker who started out at Christus St. Michael’s Hospital, then worked for Dr. Burnett for sixteen years before moving on to be the secretary for Chapelwood Memorial Gardens for over forty years.

Jane worked with the Gideon Auxiliary since 1962. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting while keeping up with sports. She was known to have a game on the T.V., one on the radio, while crocheting and reading a book simultaneously. She was a loving mother, devoted wife, and loyal friend to all.

Advertisement

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Toney Golden and one son, Terry Lavonne Golden.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-love, Connie and Curtis Meloy and Rise and Jamey Johnson; one daughter-in-love, Linda Sue Golden, all of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Evan and John Greene and Hailee and Colt Amox; two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Claire Amox; one nephew and his wife, Shane and Teri Kirkpatrick and their children, Ian and Georgia; six “extra” children, Judy Hager, Paula Harmon, Moria White, Tim Phillips, Doug Rountree, and Bryan Sanders; along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Hal Haltom officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International in the name of Jane Golden. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN or online at www.gideons.org/donate.

