Will Willis of Texarkana, Texas was born November 9, 1960, to the Late Dessie and Joe A. Willis, Sr. in Texarkana, Texas. He departed this life on July 1, 2024.

Will attended Liberty Eylau High School. He worked at Quality Motors and enjoyed working on cars. He attended Church when he could and loved being with family and friends.

Will was preceded in death by his parents: Dessie and Joe A. Willis, Sr. Sister, Johnnie Mae Willis and Brother, Booker Willis.

Will leaves to cherish his memories: Special Friend: Doris Henderson; Daughters: LaTonya (Antonio) Sherfield and Victoria Franklin.

Son: Exzavier (Christina) Hillis

Grandchildren: Jacoby Hillis, Montravious Hillis, Emerson Hillis, Jamarion Hillis, Jaylen Godwin, Jamauria Godwin and Alicia Harden.

Brothers: Joe Willis and Arthur Willis

Sisters: Barbara Willis, Bobbie Brownlee, Patricia Byrd, Maple Beal and Mattie McCoy and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, other Relatives and Friends.

Visitation Friday, July 12, 2024 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, July 13, 2024 10:00 AM Chapelwood Mausoleum with Evangelist Elnora Larry, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.