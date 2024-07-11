Sponsor

Christopher “Eryn” Ball, 35, peacefully passed away at his home in Dallas, Texas on July 7, 2024.

He was born in Texarkana, Texas, on March 2, 1989. Eryn loved spending quality time with his family and friends and was passionate about traveling. Eryn had a special joy in being “Uncle Eryn” and cherished his precious time with his nieces and nephews.

He and his partner, Vincent, enjoyed living in downtown Dallas with their beloved dog, Jax. Eryn was known for his friendly and outgoing personality. He always had a joke to share and was ready to make new friends or sing karaoke. Eryn found purpose and joy in working in healthcare, especially in Pediatrics. Despite battling severe health issues for a decade, Eryn became a fierce advocate for those suffering from chronic illness. His empathetic communication style made people feel seen and heard. Eryn’s family and friends meant the world to him, and he was always there to offer support or a much-needed distraction.

He will be deeply missed by his partner of 12 years, Vincent Carpenter; his parents, Randy and Tracy Penny of Oak Point, Texas; and Kevin and Pam Ball of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and his siblings Whitney and Travis Jackson and their four children, Gabriel, Aslyn, Trinity, and Covenant; Erica and Caleb Ramage and their two girls, Emory and Collins, Stephanie Colaluca and her three children, Heidi, Charlee, and Callan, and Michael and Robin Colaluca and extended family.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N Kings Hwy Nash, TX, with visitation preceding the service at 10:00 A.M.