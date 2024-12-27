Sponsor

William B. Stone entered the peace of Christ after a lengthy illness on Thursday, December 19, 2024. Bill was born on November 23, 1948, to his loving parents William and Ruth Stone.

Bill retired from Albertsons. While working there he met many special people that turned into lifetime friends. In his past time, he enjoyed reading books, drinking a strong cup of coffee, and listening to good music.

Left to cherish his memory is his only son William Louis Stone and wife Lisa; three grandsons Lawson Stone, Leyton Stone, and Ledgen Stone.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the loving and attentive care he received at The Villa.

They would also like to acknowledge the extremely compassionate care he received from Dr. Eichler, Dr. Womack, and Dr. Sutherland.

A special thanks to the many friends who took time to visit, text, and call.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Holy Cross Cemetery with his dear friend Minister Harrison Morehead officiating. The family requests that you embrace every moment and do your best to spread love and joy in the lives of others.