Robert F. Tollison, 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 18, 2024.

Robert was born on April 20, 1951, in Quantico, Virginia to Jesse P. and Edna Chewning Tollison. He grew up in Pine Bluff, Arkansas and graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1969. Robert attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he majored in Social Studies and participated in the Air Force ROTC. After graduating from UAM in December of 1974, Robert served in the United States Air Force. While in college he met Linda Camp and the couple married on July 14, 1973. Together they had five children.

Robert always valued hard work. When he was young, Robert had a paper route. While he attended college he worked at Ace Hardware in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Later, after completing his service in the Air Force, he returned to Pine Bluff, Arkansas where he worked for Comfort Air Conditioning and Keathley-Patterson Electric Company, from which he retired in 2018.

Robert was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He served there as deacon and was charged with maintaining the building for many years. Most recently, Robert was a member of Central Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Robert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Camp Tollison; daughters, Tabitha Lay and husband Jerimey (Destanie, Raven, Charley) of Sulphur Rock, Arkansas; Kathryn Stansbury and husband Matthew (Madalyn, Rebekah), of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Amy Leslie and husband Chris (Cora, Andrew) of Texarkana, Arkansas; sister, Jeane Tollison Niles, of Springfield, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding Robert in death was his father, Jesse P. Tollison and his mother, Edna Chewning Tollison; father-in-law, Jimmie L. Camp, and mother-in-law, Mildred Louise Thorton Camp; brothers, Ron and Bill Tollison; and sons, Joseph Tollison and Timothy Tollison.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.