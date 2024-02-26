Sponsor

William Bedwell Harrell III (“Billy”), age 73, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Billy was born on October 24, 1950, in Texarkana, Texas, to Dr. William Bedwell Harrell, Jr. and Margaret Abernathy Harrell. Billy graduated high school from Allen Military Academy in Bryan, Texas, in 1968. He attended the University of Alabama and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1973. He was also a Sigma Nu Fraternity Theta Chapter member at the University of Alabama.

After graduating from the University of Alabama, Billy moved to Montgomery, Alabama, and worked as an executive assistant for Governor George C. Wallace. In addition, he worked on one of Governor Wallace’s gubernatorial election campaigns.

After working for Governor Wallace, Billy attended law school at the O.W. Coburn School of Law at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he received his law degree.

Upon graduating from law school and passing the Texas Bar Exam, Billy worked for McMurrey Petroleum, Inc. in Bryan, Texas. Following his work in the oilfield, he returned to Texarkana, Texas, where he practiced law for nearly forty years.

In 1992, he married his wife, Lou Ann, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and in 1993, they welcomed their son, William Gaines Harrell.

Billy was a gifted attorney and truly loved helping people. He enjoyed duck hunting with friends and was an avid fisherman. He was a founding patron of the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, a Wilbur Smith Rotary Club member, and served on the St. James Episcopal Church Vestry.

Billy was also instrumental in the Grim Hotel Renovation project in downtown Texarkana. Billy was a great man whose impact will be forever felt by his family, who loved him dearly, and he was the best father a son could ever ask for.

He was preceded in death by his father, William B. Harrell Jr., and his mother, Margaret A. Harrell. He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Lou Ann Harrell; one son, William G. Harrell of Texarkana, Texas; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 11:00 AM at St. James Episcopal Church with Rector David Halt officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Texarkana for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. James Episcopal Church or Hospice of Texarkana.