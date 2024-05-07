The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center Awarded Grant by Texas Bar Foundation

Sponsor

The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (TCAC) announced that the organization was awarded a grant of $15,000 from the Texas Bar Foundation for expanding its partner relations program.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $27 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably funded bar foundation.

The mission of the TCAC is to unite multi-disciplinary team members and community partners to ensure hope, healing, and justice for child abuse victims and their families. The partner relations program coordinates our Multi-disciplinary Team (MDT), which is comprised of highly trained child abuse professionals, working in collaboration throughout child abuse investigations to ensure an effective response to reports of child abuse and neglect in our community.

The TCAC thanks the Texas Bar Foundation members for their support in providing hope, healing, and justice to child abuse victims and their families.

