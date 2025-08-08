Sponsor

William “Bill” Guthrie, age 79, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Guthrie was born on September 28, 1945, in Kingsville, Texas. He was retired from the United States Air Force and O’Reilly Auto Parts in Texarkana. He was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Fouke. Bill’s sense of humor was infectious. He could have you laughing in an instant. He had a deep love for the outdoors and enjoyed boating and fishing whenever he could. He was a hardworking, generous man who never hesitated to lend a hand. Bill was an outstanding cook who took great joy in preparing meals for his family. He was a skilled carpenter; he could build, fix, or repair nearly anything. He was a proud Razorback through and through. He loved calling the Hogs, and he was a big Arkansas Razorback fan. He was preceded by his daughter, Lisa Anne Guthrie.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Ann Guthrie of Fouke, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Steve Cagle of Oakland, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Tracy Guthrie of Fouke, Arkansas; eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 on August 9, 2025, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Fouke, Arkansas, with Pastor Josh Mudford officiating.

Anyone wishing to send floral arrangements may send them to 1085 Miller County 462 in Fouke, Arkansas 71837.