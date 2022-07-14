William “Bill” Scott

Advertisement

William “Bill” H. Scott, Jr., of Texarkana, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home. Bill was born on September 7, 1931 in Garland City, Arkansas to William Sr. and Dorothy Scott.

He was a member of Crossview Baptist Church in Red Lick, Texas, a Korean War veteran and was a volunteer at The Runnin WJ Ranch for many years after retiring from Southern Pacific Railroad. Mr. Scott was part of a group of men called “The Over the Hill Gang” who were all avid trail riders and rode horses and mules together for more than 20 years.

Bill (PawPaw) was cherished by his family and will be remembered for his endless riddles and the many treasures hiding in the pockets of his overalls. He was quick with wit and steadfast in what he thought was right.

Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 65 years (Bobbie), one son (Steve), one daughter-in-law (Debbie Scott), two brothers (Joe and Randy) and one sister (Billie Jean).

He is survived by his oldest son (Billy Scott and wife Gayla), two granddaughters, (Chrissy Mitchell and husband Angelo and Brandie Bristow and husband Brian), two grandsons, (Stefan McBride and Ethan McBride and wife Kristi), seven great grandchildren, (Cody Lewis and wife Ashley, Cory Lewis and fiancé Kailee, Mckenzie Mitchell, Bella, Barrett and Baylee Bristow and Warren McBride, one great-great grandchild, Lane Lewis and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor Kelsey Coleman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 1:00 PM.

