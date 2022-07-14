Advertisement

Beverly Ann Adams, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Texarkana, TX. Beverly was born in Olean, NY to Stephen and Ruth Fox Adams on September 19, 1951.

Beverly attended Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean, NY and received her degree from Fisher College in Boston, MA. She worked as a legal secretary at Covington & Burling in Washington, DC. Beverly attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a member of the Women’s Society, unit 1.

She is survived by two brothers, Fr. Michael J. and James S. Adams and her sister Donna Marie Adams, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Ruth Adams, and a nephew, Stephen B. Adams.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 13, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the Narthex at 6:00 pm, 4505 Elizabeth Street, Texarkana, TX. The chaplet of Divine Mercy will be recited during the visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the church. A rosary will be recited at 1:30 pm. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.