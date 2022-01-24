Advertisement

William Earl Briggs, 66 was born June 24, 1955 in Nashville, AR to the late Louise Harden Briggs and James Briggs. He departed this life on January 18, 2022.

William attended school in Nashville, AR and enlisted in the US Navy on October 29, 1975 where he served until July 28, 1978. He worked at General Dynamics while living in California and Edgewood Manor Nursing Home in Texarkana, TX until he health failed.

William united in Holy Matrimony to Debra Williams on December 1978 and to this union two Sons, Brandon and Brian were born. He enjoyed being with family and loved his Jazz Music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sister, Bonita Jo Green, Mother-In-Law, Rancie Williams and Sister-In-Law, Sandra Williams Rembert.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: Wife, Debra Williams Briggs and Sons, Brandon Briggs and Brian Briggs and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary and Graveside Service Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Fairhaven Cemetery East 35th St. @ Sanderson Lane Texarkana, AR with Pastor Marion Benson, Eulogist.

