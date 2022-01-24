Gateway Farmers Market: Now Accepting Vendor Applications

Advertisement

The Gateway Farmers Market is now accepting vendor application’s for the upcoming season. They are offering Permanent Market Stalls for Homegrown Produce and Fruit. According to the Arkansas Cottage Laws those vendors interested in applications must meet the following criteria: homegrown produce, home baked goods, homemade crafts and or home canned goods. Gateway Farmers Market location offers clean restrooms and easy access to load and unload. If you are interested in a vendor application please contact Cindy at 903-824-0140 or message through The Gateway Farmers Market Facebook Page.

