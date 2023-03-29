Advertisement

William Glen Beavers, 85 of Gainesville, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on March 25, 2023.

Also known as “Bill” and “Gramps,” William Beavers was born March 14, 1938 in Texarkana, Texas. He studied forestry at Stephen F. Austin University and upon graduation, went to work for Tomlin-Weber Lumber Company in Marshall, Texas. He began working for Roseburg Lumber Company in 1971, where he remained until his retirement in 1992. He later took positions at the University of North Texas, Payless Lumber Company and WinStar Casino before finally retiring at the age of 83.

William was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star of Denton, Texas. His greatest joys included spending time with family, fishing for catfish at Narrows, and gardening. He took great pride in sharing his seasonal garden harvests with loved ones. He delighted in doling out quirky family nicknames — such as “B,” “Pistol,” “Scooter,” and “Shotgun.” He will always be remembered for his strong work ethic, his love of nature, devotion to education, and his compassion for family, to whom he leaves behind a legacy of timber land, “Tickville” in Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Glen and Louise Linam Beavers, as well as his wife of 33 years, Patsy Ann Palmer Beavers, his beloved aunt and uncle, Charles Gordon Perry and Ruby Perry, and his son-in-law Roy Bryan Robinson III.

He is survived by his companion, Elouise Bogart Larson, and his children: Lisa Louise Neely Douglas and husband Roger of Texarkana, Arkansas, Joy Annette Robinson Stateson and husband Adam of Gainesville, Texas, Charles Glen Beavers and wife Stacy of Argyle, Texas, and Mark Burnard Beavers and wife Desire’ of Denton, Texas, and one brother Richard Beavers.

He was “Gramps” to 11 grandchildren: Joshua Kent Neely and wife Erika, Daniel Roy Neely and wife Meghann, Lauren Douglas Faulkner and husband Jay, Kelli Douglas Andrews Harris and husband Landon, Heath Tyler Robinson and wife Kelsey, Megan Michelle Beard and husband Jarrod, Holly Ann Swartz and husband Ryan, Blake Hunter Beavers, Brookelynn Haleigh Beavers McMahan and husband Thadius, Brady William Beavers and Makenzi Frances Beavers. His great grandchildren are Payton Darryl Harris, Augustus Lee Andrews, Korbin Kent Neely, Madison Lynn Harris, Gavin Douglas Andrews, Gage Bryan Swartz, Jackson Reese Neely, Blakely Kate Harris, Jacob Logan Beard, Hadley Grace Neely, William Austin Beard, and Baby Girl McMahan due August 2023. Elouise’s grandchildren, Mason and Olivia Petersen and Robbie and Hannah Cooley also share with us in this loss.

The family will be at the home of Roger and Lisa Douglas, 1024 Miller County 233, Texarkana, AR. Visitation will be Friday, March 31 from 6-8 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas location.

Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home chapel, with graveside services and internment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 1566 Miller County 28, Texarkana, AR.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association c/o Lisa Douglas or to Arbor .org.

