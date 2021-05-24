Advertisement

William Russell Allen, age 91, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on May 22, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Mr. Allen was born on March 29, 1930 in Texarkana, Texas to parents Arthur and Lilla Allen. He was retired from Day & Zimmerman, where he was the property administrator. He was a charter member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, where he served on the vestry and was a lay reader. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, where he was also a layreader. He loved woodworking, art, music, gardening, taking his dog, Derby, for walks, and visiting with all his neighbors. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He also served our nation in the Airforce.

He is preceded by his loving wife of 62 years, Alois (Nuny) Allen; his parents; and his 6 siblings.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Rosanna Kemp and husband Karlton, Cathy Van Herpen and husband Mark; his sons, Rusty Allen and wife Minnie, Tim Allen and wife Lisa; eleven grandchildren, Spencer Kemp, Susan Kemp, Gabe McBride, Matthew McBride, Molly Woolsey, Jennifer Tubbs, Katie Hopper, Mary Romero, Chris Allen, Rachael Allen, Ben Allen; sixteen great-grandchildren, Hallie, Nora, and Susannah Osborn, Madison and Griffin McBride, Sterlyng and Serenity Kemp, Aaron Tubbs, Hannah Lehrman, Holly, Rachel, Lilly, and Eli Hopper, Mason, Brylee, and Rylan Romero; and his beloved dog, Derby.

Funeral service time is pending at this moment.