Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) will be closing FM 1397 (Summerhill Road) this week to replace a culvert crossing underneath the highway. The closure will be north of I-30 just south of Forrest Brooke Lane. Work will begin Monday, May 24, and last about a week. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.

For more information about the closure or alternate detour routes for traffic, contact the TxDOT Texarkana Area Office at 903-838-8574.