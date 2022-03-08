William Troy Sisco

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

William “Bill” Troy Sisco, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 4, 2022 in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Sisco was born October 29, 1943 in Mandeville, Arkansas. He was a retired Millwright with Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, and a Veteran of the United States Navy, Army and Air Force. He is was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-three years, Brenda Sisco; his daughters, Amanda and her husband Greg Lynch, Tammy Eaves and Frank Kennedy; his grandchildren, AJ Nichols, Megan and Chase Waddell, Sarah Lynch; his great-grandson, Parker Waddell; sisters, Nettie and Sherman Waters, Sue and Bob Taylor, Marty Robinson; brother, Mike Nolan; his special adopted family, Stephanie and Israel Ramirez, their children, Israel Marcus, Kayden, Isaac, and Alidia Ramirez; two aunts, Freddie Hackler and Donna Ramsey and a host of other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday at Memorial Gardens with Bro. Bob Bilyeu officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

