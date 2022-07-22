William V. Garner

Advertisement

William “Willie” V. Garner, age 92, of Texarkana, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his residence.

Bro. Willie was born on August 21, 1929, in Patterson, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He attended Ouachita Baptist University and graduated from Golden Gate Seminary. He pastored churches in the Little Rock, Arkansas, area. He moved to Texarkana in 1960 to pastor Immanuel Baptist Church which later merged with Calvary Baptist and became Cornerstone Baptist Church, where he was senior pastor until his retirement and pastor Emeritus until his death.

Bro. Willie was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping with the Royal Ambassadors from the church and hunting with his kids, grandkids, great grandkids, and many of his hunting buddies.

He is survived by his wife of seventy-three years, Edna Pitts Garner of Texarkana; son Bruce A. Garner of Texarkana, Texas; daughter, Cyndy K. Haydon, and her husband, Billy, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; son, Curtis W. Garner of Texarkana, daughter, Connie Holder and her husband, David of Atlanta, Texas; nine grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M., with services at 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3900 Union Road, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, followed by interment in Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to memorialize Bro. William and Edna may make contributions to the William and Edna Garner Scholarship Fund at William Baptist University, 56 McClellan Drive, Walnut Ridge, Arkansas 72476, or to Cornerstone Baptist Church 3900 Union Rd. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

