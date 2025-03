Sponsor

William Wood

September 1, 1947 – March 16, 2025

Obituary pending…

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. with Brother Jim Cross officiating at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. Burial will be held at Memorial Gardens in Ashdown, Arkansas.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.