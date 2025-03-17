Sponsor

Michelle Renee McInturff, 56, passed away on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family. Michelle was born on July 31, 1968, in Fort Worth, Texas to Mike and Kathleen McInturff. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4505 Elizabeth St., Texarkana, TX., with Rev. Fr. Justin Braun officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, with the rosary being prayed at 6:00 pm. at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas.