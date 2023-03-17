Advertisement

Willie Arthur Winfield was born February 10, 1961, to the late James & Olean Winfield in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Willie married Carolyn Denise Woods on December 24, 1984, to this union three children were born, Carolene Winfield, Cherrell Winfield and Charnell “Di” Winfield.

Willie graduated from Arkansas High School, May 1979. After completing high school, he attended Texarkana College and he started to work for SMI Company for 25 years as a Draftsman. He finished his career as a Draftsman with CanAm Incorporation of Hope, Arkansas.

Willie enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Winfield, Sr., his mother, Olean Winfield, his sister, Doreather Stewart and brother, Roger Winfield.

Willie leaves to cherish him memories, his wife of 38 years, Carolyn Winfield of Texarkana, AR; three daughters: Carolene Winfield (Brandon Williams) of Little Rock, AR, Cherrell Winfield of Texarkana, TX, and Charnell Winfield of Texarkana, AR; two granddaughters: Makenzie King of Texarkana, AR and Karlie Williams of Little Rock, AR; three brothers: James (Denise) Winfield, Jr., of Texarkana, AR, Bernard Winfield of Texarkana, TX and Eddie Lee Winfield of Phoenix, AZ; four sisters: Barbara Edwards of Texarkana, TX Susie (Eddie) Mayberry of Texarkana, AR, Rose Trotter of Texarkana, AR; and Annette (LB) Williams of Texarkana, AR and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation March 17, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service March 18, 2023 at East Funeral Home Chapel 602 Olive Street Texarkana, TX at 2:00 PM with Rev. James Jackson, Eulogist. Burial in Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

