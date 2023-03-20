Police Investigating After Child Shot

Advertisement

Texarkana, Ark. Police are investigating after a child was shot Sunday evening in Texarkana.

Sunday, about 7:40 p.m., patrol officers with Texarkana, Ark. police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at a social gathering near Pinehurst and Grove Streets. Soon after, a call came into 911 of a vehicle crash at Martin Luther King Jr and Hazel Street. An unknown suspect or suspects, fired numerous rounds from a gun and a child was struck by a bullet during the incident near Pinehurst and Grove.

According to police someone at the scene attempted to transport the child by a personal vehicle to a local hospital. While driving to the hospital, the vehicle carrying the child was involved in a crash at MLK and Hazel. The child was then transported to the hospital from this location.

Police say the child is considered to have non-life threatening injuries at this time. We ask that you keep the child and family in your thoughts and prayers. Anyone with any information about this incident can contact the police department Criminal Investigation Division at 903 798 3154.

