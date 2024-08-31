Sponsor

Willie Lee Cooper was born in Bradley, Arkansas on November 14, 1940, to Willie B. Cooper and Verde Mae Cooper. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Saviour at an early age. He departed this life on August 24, 2024.

Willie married Geraldine Harris Cooper on January 14, 1968 who preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Jerry Cooper,

Jessie Cooper, Robert Cooper, John Cooper, Gene Cooper, and a sister: Villie Eason.

Willie leaves to cherish his memory:

Daughters: Ure Rice (Otha), Sharonda Cooper, Clarissa Carroll, and Demetria Cooper- Davis( Samuel) Son: Willie A. Cooper

Special Uncle: Archie R. Cooper

Grand Children: Tanesha Cooper, Sable Banks, Achèlim Cooper, Willie A. Cooper, Jr, Sydney Rice, Jazmine Cooper, Myles Rice, Warren Carroll, and Chosen Davis

Brothers: Willie R. Cooper, Loyce Cooper, and Raymond Cooper.

Sisters: Thelma Washington, Ida B. Lockett, Doris Nixon, and Joyce Cooper

And a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing Friday, August 30, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th St. Texarkana, AR. 854