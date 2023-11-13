Willie “Louise” Hanna

Sponsor

Willie Louise (Cox) Hanna, age 93, of Simms, Texas passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family. Mrs. Hanna was born on November 21, 1929, in Simms, Texas to Willie and Ella Irene Cox. She was a creator, a maker, a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. Mrs. Hanna was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church, Simms, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 74 years, Adron Ancil Hanna, one sister, Lorene Grisham, one brother, Earmon Cox and a son-in-law, Gary Hatchard.

She is survived by her daughters, Milenda Hanna, Sandra Garrett and husband Michael, Reita Hatchard, Tammie Reed and husband Tom all of Simms, Texas, Kathy Arnwine and husband Dale of Canton, Texas; nine grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, one sister, Glenda May of New Boston, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas with Bro. James Brinkley officiating. Interment will be in Sand Hill Cemetery – Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the funeral home.

