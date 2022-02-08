Advertisement

Willie Odell Endsley, age 94, of Bloomburg, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, February 6, 2022 in a local hospital. He was born April 7, 1927 in Miller County, Arkansas to Emmitt and Mentie Endsley. Odell was a member of Cass Baptist Church and retired from International Paper Co. after 33 years. He was a fixer of all things and loved to be outside on his tractor or in his garden.

Odell is preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Robbie Nell Endsley; his parents; and one brother, Calvin Endsley.

He is survived by one son, Stephen Endsley of Bloomburg, Texas; two daughters, Kay McClure of Bloomburg, Texas, Connie Clayton and husband Frankie of Atlanta, Texas; two brothers, Jewel Ray Endsley and wife Christine of Atlanta, Texas; Johnny Endsley of Atlanta, Texas; twelve grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Cass Baptist Church, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service, with Bro. Jason York and John McClure officiating.

Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in Cass Cemetery.

