Black History Interactive Museum Slated for February 10 At Paul Laurence Dunbar Early Education Center

In celebration of Black History Month, Paul Laurence Dunbar Early Education Center will be hosting a Black History Interactive Museum on Friday, February 10.

Beginning at 6:00 p.m., Paul Laurence Dunbar Early Education Center students will highlight the school’s rich history, while honoring some of the Distinguished Alumni of The Paul Laurence Dunbar Early Education Center. Visitors will have the opportunity to see school artifacts, interact with students, and interact with alumni. The Paul Laurence Dunbar Early Education Center is located at 2315 West 10th Street, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

