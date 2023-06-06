Willie Tefteller, age 85, of Fouke, Arkansas, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Willie was born on September 14, 1937, in Texarkana Arkansas to the union of Nancy and Daniel Tefteller. He was a faithful member of Fairland Holiness Church. Willie was a lifelong welder who retired from North American Tank Car, Picoma oil Industry, and Texarkana Central Mall where he met his wife Loretta of 27 years. He also taught welding at Texarkana Community College. He is known by his family as loving, hardworking, faithful and a man of God.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nancy and Daniel Tefteller.

Willie is survived by his wife, Loretta Tefteller; two Daughters, Kay Gulledge and husband, Glen, Sandra Kugler and husband, Neal; stepson, Bradley Latham; two grandchildren, Kayla Kennedy and husband Tyler, Alex Kugler and wife Kaylee; two great-grandchildren Jax and Tex; two sisters, Adele McKenize and Alice; one brother, Rufus Tefteller and wife Pauline; four brothers-in-law, Gary Latham, Ricky Latham and wife Dara, Kenny Latham and wife Jean, Phillip Latham and wife Gale; special friend, Susan Latham; along with a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, June 5, 2023 in the Chapel at the Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503.

Burial will take place at Fairland Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas.

