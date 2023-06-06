Howard Koch

Howard Frank Koch, age 68, of Foreman, Arkansas, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mr. Koch was born July 3, 1954, in Umbarger, Texas to Max and Alice (Irlbeck) Koch. Howard was self employed for over 40 years in the farm irrigation business. He worked on center pivot irrigation systems all over the country and made and cherished so many dear friends throughout his career.

Howard enjoyed going to auctions and buying junk. He loved doing for others and adored his pet dogs and cat. Howard was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Koch and his grandparents, Ben and Helen Koch and Ted and Marie Irlbeck.

Survivors include his father, Max Koch of Nebraska; his significant other, Eva Nadeau of Foreman; one daughter Jennifer DeAnda of Hooks, Texas; one son, James Koch and wife, Nicki of Amarillo, Texas; four grandchildren, James DeAnda, Danny DeAnda, Avery DeAnda and Pearl Koch; one brother, Floyd Koch and wife Tonya of Pampa, Texas; two sisters, Marilyn Humphrey of Amarillo, Texas and Arlene Paschel and husband Richard of Oklahoma; along with other relatives and numerous friends.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

