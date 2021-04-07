Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Zane Albert Farmer, age 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas died April 3, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Farmer was born May 18, 1948 in Grildley, California and was a carpenter. Mr. Farmer served in United States Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. He was also a member of First Assembly of God Church in Henderson, Kentucky.

He is survived by his three sons and daughters in-law, Zane Farmer of Texarkana, Arkansas, Kevin and Breann Farmer, Darek and Amber Farmer of White Plains Kentucky; two daughters and son in-law; Heather and Eric Powell of Henderson, Kentucky, Brooke Farmer of St. Charles, Missouri; three sisters, Linda Kelly, , Peggy and Randy Lewis, Shirley and Joe Cuda, and Dawn Vincent all of Red Bluff, California; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild and a host of other friends and relatives.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Darek Farmer officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

