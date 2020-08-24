Live Auto Racing Returns to Texarkana 67 Speedway

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Texarkana 67 Speedway hosted the Inaugural Mike Parker Memorial race.

The racing started Thursday night with over 120 drivers competing for Saturday’s finals. The action was intense and nonstop; Seconds after one qualifying heat would end the next would begin.

As an observer, the entire experience was invigorating and visceral. One’s senses are overwhelmed by the roaring engines, spent fuel, and raw determination on display from the drivers.

This race was renamed due to the unexpected passing of Mike Parker on Memorial Day. He was a long time supporter of this race and enjoyed competing in it. Also, his car was driven by good friend and fellow racer Neil Kemp.

Event director Justin Whitehead said in a statement, “I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out to Texarkana 67 Speedway this weekend to Honor such a great man. Congrats to Chris Henigan on your limited win and Dalton Faulkner on your factory stock win and both are 5k richer today! Also a big shout-out to all my help this weekend, Alton Wheat for doing just about everything, my mom for keeping things organized, all the help in the infield for keeping the show running! Billy White gave us this opportunity 7 years ago and without him, this probably wouldn’t be possible!”

In the Professional Motorsport Solutions Limited-Sport Modified A-Feature race, Chris Henigan of Marshall finished in 1st place, Dustin Hyde of Texarkana placed 2nd and Kale Westover of Atlas, Oklahoma’s placed 3rd.

In the Professional Motorsport Solutions Factory Stocks A-Feature race, Dalton Faulker of Conroe came in 1st place, Jason Ingalls of Longview finished in 2nd place and Chris Abernathy of Mount Ida placed 3rd.

In addition to the on-track racing, one can purchase a “pit-pass” that allows access to the entire pit area.

The weekend races also featured some old-timers from Stateline Speedway with Kevin McGonigal a.k.a Cave Monkey winning his event Friday night.

Special thanks to Cole Ogden and Cory Clements for track access and general info.

“We are not done racing at Texarkana 67 Speedway for 2020. More races to be announced. Watch for details!!,” posted Texarkana 67 Speedway.