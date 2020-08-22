Two Save Man Drowning After Boating Accident in Sulphur River

Advertisement

On Thursday, August 20 Texas Game Wardens were dispatched to a boat accident on the Sulphur River near the upper end of two mile slough.

According to Texas Game Wardens, Carlton Walraven of Maud was operating a flat bottom boat traveling on the Sulphur River. Witness stated the vessel made a sudden direction change for an unknown reason. The sudden change in direction caused the operator to be ejected from the vessel. The vessel continued into nearby brush.

The operator who was not wearing a life jacket and started to drown. The two witnesses, Jimmy Bingham of Texarkana Arkansas and Bill Purtle of Maud, Texas, went to help the victim. The two witnesses were able to pull the victim to shore and started life saving first aid. The victim was not breathing and did not have a pulse. The victim began to breath after having his airway cleared of water and his pulse returned.

Mr. Walraven was transported to local hospital for medical treatment.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are leading the investigation. “There is no doubt the quick action on the part of Mr. Bingham and Mr. Purtle saved the victims life.” Stated Captain Hervey with TPWD Law Enforcement division.

TPWD would like to remind all boaters to wear a PFD and attach a kill switch.

