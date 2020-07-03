Twins Continue to Get Better as they Wrap up Opening Series

Advertisement

-Written by Lincoln Revill, Director of Media

The Texarkana Twins finished up their opening series last night, where they faced the Amarillo Sod Dogs for the third time in as many nights. Sadly, the bats showed up too late once again, as the Twins dropped this game by seven runs.

The Twins had a pitching duel for a few innings as both teams were scoreless through the first two frames. The Sod Dogs then opened things up in the third, scoring nine runs over the next 4 innings, as opposed to the Twins one run over that same time. The Twins outscored the Sod Dogs 4-3 over the last three innings, but that rally came just a bit too late, as the Sod Dogs ran away with this one, winning by a score of 12-5. Tonight’s win by the Sod Dogs also means that they completed the sweep of the Twins, scoring a total 33 runs over three games, as opposed to the Twins 9.

Ty Hoeker began the game from the bump for the Twins, completing a total of three innings. Hoeker posted four strikeouts in that time and only gave up two runs. Hoeker was followed by Evan Baron, then Jackson Sioson. Davis Rogers followed Sioson, where he posted one strikeout, and Andrew Hernandez finished out the game, also posting one strikeout. Left fielder Cameron Dollar had a phenomenal game on both sides of the diamond tonight, going 3-4 with a couple of singles, a double, and a walk.

With this series now over, the Twins continue their homestand over the next three days against the Tulsa Drillers. The Twins play tonight at 7:05 pm at George Dobson Field, where it is also Salute the Troops night.

