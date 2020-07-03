Texarkana COVID-19 Update Friday, July 3

Advertisement

TEXAKANA, TX—Overnight, four additional COVID deaths occurred in Bowie County; three of those deaths were Bowie County residents. Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 301 positive COVID-19 cases, with 119 recoveries and 22 deaths. Cass County has a total 51 cases with 42 recoveries, and two deaths.

Miller County, Ark. reports 25 active cases and 2 deaths.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Governor Greg Abbott announced yesterday afternoon that he was issuing a new Executive Order: GA-29.

The Executive order requires all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

The executive order can be found here: https://open.texas.gov/uploads/files/organization/opentexas/EO-GA-29-use-of-face-coverings-during-COVID-19-IMAGE-07-02-2020.pdf

Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks has decided to opt out of the Governor’s order based on the number of active cases in Cass County at this time.

“If our active case number reaches the 20 mark, we will then automatically be under the Governor’s Order,” she said. “The choice to opt out of the Governor’s Order does not, however, free us to opt out of using common sense. We must be self-respsonsible to do what it good and what is right. Please continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC.”

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

