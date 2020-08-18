The Mike Parker Memorial Race at Texarkana 67 Speedway this Weekend

Advertisement

This weekend the Texarkana 67 Speedway will be hosting the Mike Parker Memorial Race.

Located at 10641 US-67, Texarkana, AR the live racing action begins Thursday at 6 p.m. and runs through Saturday night.

This race was renamed this year due to the unexpected passing of Mike Parker on Memorial Day. He was a long time supporter of this race and enjoyed competing in it. Also, his car will be driven by good friend and fellow racer Neil Kemp and his son Maguire will carry the flag for the National Anthem.

The show starts Thursday night with practice and time trials. The grandstands will be open to the public and there is no charge for spectating on Thursday. There is a $20 charge to go into the pits.

This show will also feature some old-timers from Stateline Speedway with the return of Jeff Whitehead, Alan Roy, and Kevin McGonigal also known as Cave Monkey.

Friday and Saturday night admission is $20 for grandstand seating and $35 for pit privileges.

Expect a large fireworks show on Friday night in addition to all the racing action!





There is still time to register if you are interested in driving as a competitor.

$5000 to Win Factory Stock! $5000 to Win Limited Modified!

Limited mods will be allowed to run USRA or IMCA RULES. No stickers or stamps mandatory. Must clarify which rule package you are running, no mixing of the two. IMCA H500 or H500 only.

Factory Stocks will be allowed Arklatex or USRA rules. Need to make sure you’re legal for one or the other and that’s the rule package you will go by for the weekend.

FACTORY STOCKS don’t forget Thursday nights Time trials will pay a 1000$ to win and pay two provisionals to the top two fastest times that don’t race there way in!

SPONSORSHIPS/EXTRA MONEY:

Scott Swanner with Bulletproof Tees – Custom Shirts, Hats and Mats has stepped and sponsored a 3 by 4 custom mat to the winner of both the factory stock and limited mods.

Neil Kemp has added 100$ to the 20th fasted time in factory stock time trials from club20.

Kaleb Keller has sponsored a 100$ to 5th place in factory stock and limited’s.

Robert Blanton Jr has added 100$ to the 3rd finishing spot in the factory stocks.

Whitney Lockey with Texas Farm Bureau Insurance has stepped up and sponsored the factory stocks.

$50 for 14th in time trials

$50 for 21st in time trials

$100 for 14th qualifier in A

$100 for 21st qualifier in A



Alan Clements has added a $100 to the 5th place finisher in Saturday nights factory stock A main.

Darty Smith has added $300 to the fast time for limited mods on the Thursday night time trials. Making it $550 now. Darty will also be at the track selling fuel and tires.

Crazy Horse Saloon has added another $200 to the limited mod hard charger for the Mike Parker Memorial.

Bubba Vines has sponsored:

$100 to 11th place in Limited and Factory stock

$150 to 15th place in Limited and Factory stock

Bryan cook trucking has added $250 to the fast time in the limited mod class for Thursday night time trials.

7L Racing has added $200 to the 15th place finisher of the factory stock race.