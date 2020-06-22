Twins Add Three Pitchers from Arkansas Colleges for the 2020 Season

Advertisement

The Texarkana Twins are excited to announce the addition of pitchers Ty Hoecker, River Hunt, and Jacob Bowman.

Hoecker is a left-handed starter from Harding University. Before the season was canceled, he posted a 3-1 record with a 3.21 ERA and 23 strikeouts in five games. He transferred to Harding from Angelina College in Lufkin. He attended Ball High School in Galveston before graduating in 2015.

Hunt is a right-handed relief pitcher from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He tallied 26 strikeouts in 20 innings this season, finishing with a 2.60 ERA. He began his college career at Three Rivers Community College before transferring to Monticello. He is a native of Sherwood, Arkansas.

Bowman is a freshman at Ouachita Baptist University. He attended Conway Christian High Scholl and in 2018 posted an 8-0 record with a 1.73 ERA and 78 strikeouts.

The Twins open the 2020 season at home against the Amarillo Sod Dogs on June 30 at 7:05 PM. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

