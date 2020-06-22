Maud Graduate Heading to West Point

Advertisement

A goal set during childhood will soon be realized for Bowie County native, Ethan Jennings, as he prepares to embark on a career at the United States Military Academy at West Point Academy in New York starting on July 12, 2020.

“Since the age of 8 I knew that I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps and serve our country in the US Army. After some research, I realized that West Point was my dream path to achieve this goal,” said Ethan Jennings. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the West Point legacy and to join the ranks of the 2024 Class.”

Valedictorian of the Maud ISD 2020 Graduating Class, Ethan earned a record setting $504,000 in college scholarship offers including a full ride to Texas A&M – Commerce and a National Army ROTC full tuition scholarship to Texas A&M – College Station. I was humbled to have so many great options for my future but West Point is the right choice for me,” said Ethan.

In addition to being the valedictorian of his class, Ethan’s other accomplishments include earning a 32 on his ACT and scoring in the 96th percentile on the military aptitude test, ASVAB. During high school, Ethan was active in FFA, robotics, and theater as well as sports including baseball, basketball, cross country, track and football. He was also active in youth activities at First Baptist Church in Maud, Texas.

“I have known Ethan for five years and had the pleasure of teaching him for three. He was one of my best students, not only wanting the grade but truly wanting to understand and learn the material. It was also fun to have him in class because of his sense of humor. I am so proud that he was accepted into West Point and I have no doubt that he is going to do great there” said his math teacher, Sherri Prater.

Ethan received a nomination to West Point Academy from former U.S. Congressman John Ratcliffe.

“I am truly grateful to all those who helped me with this endeavor. One of my greatest hopes is that my success will help other students from small towns realize that attending West Point or one of the other service academies is within their reach.” They just need to set that intention early and never waiver in their focus. It takes hard work but our country is worth the commitment,” said Ethan.

Due to COVID-19, West Point has made some modifications to the normal schedule of activities for the incoming class of 2024 including shortened cadet basic training and staggered report times.

Ethan is the son of Hugh & Necy Jennings of Maud, Texas and the grandson of Dorothy Edwards of Maud, Texas and Linda Price, also of Maud, Texas.