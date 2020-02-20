Twins Release 2020 Summer Schedule – Home Opener May 28th at George Dobson Field

Advertisement

From the Texarkana Twins Front Office

Twins Release 2020 Summer Schedule

Home Opener set for Thursday, May 28th at George Dobson Field

With a new head coach being among the many fresh faces in Texarkana, the Twins are eager to take on their fourth season in the Texas Collegiate League. Opening with a two-game home series on Thursday, May 28th at George Dobson Field, the Twins will host the Victoria Generals who handed them their first loss of the season last year in what began as a 4 run lead by the top of the first, but ended in a 10-6 loss.

The Twins will then take a break before their first road series of the season which will begin on June 1st against the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Returning home on June 3rd, Coach Schmidt and the Twins host the Brazos Valley Bombers which will kick-off a four-game series against the 2019 TCL Champs with the final two being played on the Bombers home turf. After hosting the Cane Cutters back here and two road trips to Victoria, the Twins will have their first matchup of the season against the Baton Rouge Rougarou at home on Thursday, June 25th. The Rougarou opened their inaugural season last year with two straight losses in Texarkana.

While the Twins will be on the road for a total of 24 regular season games between Louisiana and South Texas, they will be back home for more baseball fun and entertainment in the Texarkana Community for the remaining 24 matchups.

The Texas Collegiate League will take its annual All-Star break mid-season in Acadiana to showcase the top players from the League and celebrate with fun games and activities July 4th through the 7th.

The Twins final homestand will be a two-game series hosting the Cane-Cutters Tuesday, July 28th and Wednesday the 29th. They will then close out the regular season visiting the Victoria Generals wrapping up on regular season play on Friday, July 31st. The TCL playoffs are scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 2nd with a best of three-game series. After three days of playoffs, the TCL Championship will be decided in one game on Thursday, August 6th.

Come support the Twins this summer in their 4th season of TCL play as they build upon last season’s success with a new coach and loaded roster aiming for the TCL Championship. A full schedule with all home game information for the 2020 season can be found on our website at TexarkanaTwins.com.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana