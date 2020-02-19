Explosions set to continue for months at old Lone Star property

Advertisement

The United State Army is currently conducting environmental clean-up activities via remediation contractors at the former Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant high explosive demolition grounds.

According to a press release, current events are concentrated on demolition of past military munitions.

“We are following all required federal rules and regulations in conducting these activities,” the release states. “Depending on the weather conditions (cloud cover, fog, and wind) loud noise and vibrations may be felt and heard by our local communities.”



The explosions are expected to continue over the next couple of months. Demolition operations should commence no earlier than 9 a.m. and conclude no later than 4:30 p.m. daily.

