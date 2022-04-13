10 Advantages of Franchises

Advertisement

Purchasing a franchise is one feasible way of starting a profit-making business. A franchisor provides developed systems, effective ways of operating the going concern, and guidance to run the franchise. In return, they make their profits through payments made from the franchise regularly or through other acquisitions.

Franchises have seen success recently, with big corporations distributing their products and services across different jurisdictions through franchisors who don’t want the risks of starting a business from scratch. Here are ten advantages of franchises.

Faster business establishment and growth

The truth is you will be getting in business with an already established entity and this gives you steadfast growth compared to a solo business. Many startups have the challenge of penetrating the market, and there is no guarantee of success.

With a franchise, you don’t have to worry about all this because with the established systems. You are in an advantageous position to start and grow your business much faster. You also benefit from financial leverage, human and other technical resources a startup will have a difficult time getting, and all these are at your disposal as a franchisor.

Reduced risks of doing business

Another benefit of franchises is risk avoidance because you get to profit from proven ways of starting and running a business. You will be following a proven blueprint of established systems that brings tons of expertise and experiences that have seen the test of time.

In reality, most sole proprietorships have faced more failure than franchises because the franchises consolidated risk through their networks. If one fails, the other will thrive, hence the less likelihood of getting out of business.

Financial leverage

The business head at that access to sufficient capital is one difficulty many new businesses face in today's commercial environment. Your business ideas can only be as good as the amount of capital you have. With a franchise, there is a wealth of financial support you will receive, from the start, running the business and when facing operational challenges. Franchising brings a better form of acquiring capital, expanding a business, and getting into safe debt without worry.

Guidance and assistance

A franchisor would not want to see a business associated with its brand and name go to the dogs. They will walk with you every step of the way to ensure you succeed. The franchisor will also succeed when you succeed so the support in terms of advice and resources will benefit both of you. Operational support also includes legal assistance, finance, insurance, and marketing assistance, which are valuable in running a franchise.

Support on training

Continuous training and professional development is an important feature in running an organization in today’s business environment. A franchise offers you the right resources and support to develop your knowledge and skills in running the business in a first moving market. Top franchises offer training resources and programs that have seen them succeed for years. You will immensely benefit from this fast hand without spending many resources.

Strong management systems

Finding perfect management to run your business is not an easy task. As many new businesses struggle to source top talent, a franchise already has an abundant workforce ready to take your business to the next level.

Startups spend a fortune of their starting capital trying to get skilled managers, which can take a toll on a new business. You will spend resources to recruit, train, and worse happens when they leave after getting a better job offer. This is not the case for franchises as you will not have to deal with this at first instance because there is an established management system.

Owning a well-known brand

Reputation is important in business, and if you get into business with a popular brand, you will be saved from the huddles of marketing and trying to get into a new market like a startup. A strong brand has established trust with its customers, and they can’t stay another day waiting for it to be opened in their locality. You will not have to spend money to raise the business profile because it is already known.

Self-employment

Being your own boss is a real goal for many, but this is difficult because of the hassles of starting and operating a business. Business regulations, punitive taxation policies, and lack of the capital drains many from independent business ownership.

Being your own boss is a real goal for many, but this is difficult because of the hassles of starting and operating a business. Business regulations, punitive taxation policies, and lack of the capital drains many from independent business ownership.

By purchasing a franchise, you can run it on your own without brushing shoulders with annoying bosses in a regular 9 to 5 job. You will be in control of many aspects of your life and work. For instance, you can build your schedule comfortably. And you will have time to follow your dreams and live your best life.

Access to an established market

If you buy a reputable franchise brand, you will not have to work for customers for a single day because customers will be waiting for the business to begin its operation in that market.

The franchisor has already penetrated the market and has already passed the needs to make a brand popular. You will just place an ad stating you will be joining a certain territory, and that’s the only product promotion you may run when the brand is really big.

Enhanced profits

Because franchises are already established businesses with a potential customer base and many more advantages, you will be running straight to making profits from the first day. For instance, you purchase a popular first food franchise. The market will be already excited about its establishment. Customers will think they are buying from the original store owners, but that will not matter when you get your RIO.

Conclusion

Franchises have enhanced the rise of more entrepreneurs who otherwise would struggle to start and operate businesses conventionally. Franchising has seen more successes than failures hence the reason they are so popular. If franchising wasn’t profitable, we wouldn’t be seeing all these top corporations, from popular first food joints to top tech firms established in many jurisdictions. Reduced risk, access to capital, access to an established market, and available systems for running the business are a dream for any ambitious entrepreneur.

-In Collaboration with Brill Assignment