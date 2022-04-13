Jostens Recognizes Texas High School Commercial Photography with Top Number of Awards

Advertisement

Texas High School commercial photography students recently competed in the national Jostens Photo Contest. With 4,287 entries this year, THS students led the contest in being recognized with more awards than any other school in the national competition.

The annual competition celebrates the creative and innovative talents of student photographers from schools across the country. The competition empowers students to positively capture their school experiences and share the stories of their entire school communities through photography.

Thousands of student photographers from across the country submitted entries. Photo contest submissions were judged by a panel of judges consisting of professional photographers and photography instructors. The judges focused on storytelling, quality, showstoppers, originality and thoughtfulness.

Nine categories were featured in this year’s contest: Academics & Community Service; Graduation; Landscape; Photo Illustration & Manipulation; Portrait; Sports: Athletes in Action; Sports: Sidelines & School Spirit; Student Life & Traditions and Yearbookers in Action.

National winners were:

Sydney Rowe – First Place Photo in Sports: Sidelines & School Spirit. Also 3 Honorable Mentions in Sidelines & School Spirit, Student Life and Sports Action. Receives $500 for First Place award along with photography accessories;

Macy Maynard – Third Place in Sports Action;

Bethany Arnold – Honorable Mention in Sports Action;

Braylen Garren – 4 Honorable Mentions with 2 in Sidelines & School Spirit, Photo Illustration and Sports Action;

Teara Duke – Honorable Mention in Academics & Community Service;

Lizzie Debenport – Honorable Mention in Academics & Community Service.



Award-winning photos will be showcased on the Jostens Look Book which serves as a model of inspiration for yearbook staff across the country.

