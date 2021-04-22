3 Ways To Turn Your Restaurant Into An Experience

Advertisement

If you really want to attract a new range of customers to your restaurant, you may want to transform from being an eatery to a full experience. People are hugely enthusiastic about going out again, and they want to make the most of each night out. Instead of simply eating a meal, they will want entertainment and something to talk about.

The good news is that turning your restaurant into an experience is not too difficult. Here are 3 of the most effective methods.

1. Choose a theme

Themed restaurants are effective for a number of reasons. A theme creates an environment which guides the experience of your patrons. It also appeals to specific people, who will come because of their connection or association with the theme. If your restaurant appeals to people with children, a theme can be a great way to excite kids about eating out.

Putting a theme into action is about good planning and vision. Take a look at the above photo from Corky’s Gaming Bistro in Grapevine. The entire restaurant reflects the theme, from the decor to the modern restaurant bar stools. If you visit Corky’s, you are expecting a gaming experience with arcades, ax throwing, and more, and you will be immersed within.

2. Invite local performers

Live performances have been mostly impossible for the past year. Because of this, tons of people are desperate to see live acts once again. They will truly appreciate seeing performances at your restaurant.

But it is not only patrons who will appreciate this. Performers have struggled to make money during the pandemic, and by investing in local acts, you are helping a community. The sense of community that has come from the interaction of performers and fans has been incredible, and your restaurant will benefit from participating in it.

This is why getting local performers at this time is so worthwhile. You are making yourself part of the local community, instead of simply being an establishment where people go to eat. It’s an experience in terms of the enjoyment of live acts, as well as in terms of the atmosphere of collective generosity.

3. Sustainability

More and more people today want to live responsibly in relation to the environment. This is why we are seeing a rise in vegetarianism and veganism, as well as sustainable practices. Your restaurant can benefit from taking on some of this responsibility.

Farm-to-table restaurants, for example, are becoming popular because people appreciate that they are using a sustainable model. So too are restaurants that provide options for people who do not want to consume dairy, or who do not eat animal products.

Finding a way to bring sustainability into your restaurant will pay off with your patronage. Even those who do not share the same environmental concerns appreciate homegrown ingredients. Very few people prefer a restaurant that gets their vegetables from the store than one with its own farm or garden.

Turning your restaurant into an experience will encourage new customers to give it a chance. Use one of the above 3 strategies to see it pay off.